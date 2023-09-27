Congressman McCarthy: Biden received money transfers from China

The account containing the home address of American President Joe Biden received money transfers from China. Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy spoke about this on the social network X.

“Money from China was transferred to an account in which Biden’s house in Delaware was listed as the address,” the congressman said.

McCarthy emphasized that Republicans from the House Oversight Committee discovered two transfers to the son of the American leader, Hunter Biden, in the amount of $260,000, which occurred during the period when Biden Sr. was running for the post of head of state.

The member of Congress clarified that the impeachment investigation will “reveal the whole truth.”

In early September, member of the US House of Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene said that a vote would soon be held to launch an investigation as part of the impeachment procedure of the country’s president.

The congresswoman announced the vote on Biden’s impeachment and stressed that the politician should submit all communications under his name or pseudonyms. He must also provide bank statements, sources of income, visitor logs and meeting details from his home in Delaware.