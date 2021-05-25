The vote on the amendments to the Anti-Fraud Law that has just received the green light in Congress has brought some surprises, such as the approval of the one promoted by PDeCAT to prevent, at least for the moment, the increase in the tax on income. enrollment planned for this year.

Specifically, the amendment has been supported by PP, VOX, Citizens and PRC, while PSOE and Podemos voted against and the PNV abstained. With this step, and waiting for what happens with the processing of the regulation in the Senate, taxation will be the same as in 2020, despite the new measurement of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions with the new WLTP procedure that, as explained by the PDeCAT in his text, it implied the loss of the discounts for many models in the registration tax.

«The entry into force of the WLTP regulation (stricter) it will mean an increase in the value of official issues, since the figure is approximately 20% higher than the current one. If this modification of a strictly technical nature is not corrected, in Spain the registration tax would be immediately increased and, in addition, for many models it would mean losing the current tax discount, “says the text, which was already presented at the end of 2020.

This is due to the fact that said tax is linked to the amount of carbon dioxide that each car homologates. By changing the legislation and making it more stringent, the cars homologate a higher figure, so they jump the rate bracket and pay more.

In fact, this new model has caused that between January and April of this year the registration tax collected a 109% more than in the same period of the previous year, up to 207 million euros, although the effect of the pandemic in this market segment last year must be taken into account.

Surprise inspections



Another approved amendment develops the article of the General Tax Law dedicated to judicial authorizations for entry into the taxpayers’ domicile, to establish that this request “must be duly justified and justify the purpose, necessity and proportionality of said entry.”

Both the request and the granting of judicial authorization, the amendment continues, may be carried out before the formal start of the corresponding procedure “provided that the entry agreement contains the identification of the taxpayer, the concepts and periods that will be subject to verification and are contributed to the judicial body ”. Likewise, the request for judicial authorization, necessary unless there is the consent of the taxpayer, must include the entry agreement of the corresponding administrative authority.

The anti-fraud law approved by Congress, and which will now have to pass the approval of the Senate, will also include the changes foreseen in the tax regime of the Sicav, setting a minimum investment requirement of 2,500 euros, or 12,500 euros. in the case of a Sicav by compartments, to account for them within the minimum of one hundred participants necessary to pay 1% in Corporation Tax.

In the case of the ‘Socimis’, an amendment included establishes taxation at 15% of their undistributed profits. This special tax will be applied on the part of the undistributed profits that come from income that has not been taxed at the general rate of Corporation Tax that is in the legal period of reinvestment and the obligations to supply information are adapted to the new taxation.