There has not been such a sweeping attempt to overturn a US election result since the Civil War. When the results of the presidential election are formally confirmed in Congress next week, Republican senators intend to object.

In the USA in 2020, as in the rest of the world, almost everything revolved around Corona. In no other country have so many people died from the virus as here. But that did not affect the presidential election.

US election Congress session on January 6th Eleven Republican senators do not want to confirm Biden’s election victory

E.lf Republican senators plan to object to the final confirmation of the US presidential election results in Congress next week. The group, led by Ted Cruz, issued a joint statement calling for the results to be examined in several states for possible election fraud.

Earlier, Republican Senator Josh Hawley and several of his party colleagues in the House of Representatives announced that they would object to the certification of the results of the electorate.

For this certification – usually a mere formal act – both houses of the congress will meet on Wednesday. They count the votes from the individual states and officially announce the result.

The Republicans’ objection won’t change the fact that President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on January 20th. But it is the most comprehensive attempt since the Civil War to overturn an election result in the USA. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has called on his fellow party colleagues to accept President Donald Trump’s defeat and to confirm the electoral vote.

Outgoing President Trump falsely claims that there was massive fraud in the election. Numerous courts, including the Supreme Court, have dismissed claims by supporters in recent weeks.

Cruz and his associates said Saturday that they would vote against certain electors if Congress did not immediately set up an electoral commission to look into the fraud allegations. They focus on those states in which Trump has made his baseless allegations of fraud.

Biden won the election on November 3rd with 306 out of 232 voters. Trump was the first US president in nearly 30 years to run for re-election and lose.