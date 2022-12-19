There will be no contempt. This was confirmed late at night by the presidents of Congress and the Senate, Meritxel Batet and Ander Gil, in solemn appearances from both chambers and it was also underlined, from Moncloa, by the Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, after meeting the decision of the Constitutional Court to suspend the processing of the reform promoted by the government parties, through an amendment to another law, to accelerate the renewal of the institution that guarantees compliance with the Magna Carta.

The two representatives of the third power of the State, both socialists, made it clear that they do not share the decision made by a Constitutional divided between conservatives and progressives. Batet recalled that the guarantee court had never made a similar decision and expressed his “deep concern” about this “change of proceeding.” Gil assured that the decision, made without hearing the parties involved, marks a “sad turning point” and represents a “step of difficult return in the degradation of our democratic system.” But they will not disobey. It is what they had already advanced at noon from the PSOE.

The Government and its main party have been forceful in recent days regarding what would be implied, in their opinion, by the very precautionary suspension of the processing, already in the Senate, of the reform with which Pedro Sánchez aspires to speed up the renewal of the court of guarantees. The Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, and the spokesperson for the socialist executive, Pilar Alegría, gave it to be understood, on Sunday and this Monday, respectively, that they do not consider the measure adjusted to the law. Alegría even spoke of the “kidnapping” of the Legislative. But she already suggested that her party would abide by the decision.

“The Constitutional Court has paralyzed its own renewal, pending for 6 months. And some magistrates have done it who, with their vote, have decided their own future,” reproaches the Minister of the Presidency.



«The PSOE has shown its respect for the declaration of powers. We have always been respectful of justice but do not put me in a scenario that as a democrat I do not want nor can I imagine, “replied the also Minister of Education when she was asked about the matter. The scenario finally occurred. And the Executive and the Socialists, through the spokesperson in the Senate, Eva Granados appeared to underline the “seriousness” of the moment.

Bolaños remarked in his well-measured speech that the decision of the Constitutional Court has been produced through an “unusual procedure” with “unusual” speed and by a “small majority”, insisted that something like this had never happened “never” or in Spain or “in countries around us” and warned that the decision affects “fundamentals of our democratic system.” “The law -he argued- does not give the Constitutional the power to paralyze legislative activity, that possibility was repealed in 1985,” he said, referring to the extinct previous appeal of unconstitutionality. “This is not a conflict between parties or institutions, it is a conflict between those of us who comply with the Constitution and those who have not complied with it for four years,” he added, charging against the PP.

The Minister of the Presidency, the main maker of the reform promoted by the Government, also emphasized another aspect.” “The Constitutional Court has paralyzed its own renewal, pending for 6 months. And some magistrates have done it who, with their vote -he added-, have decided their own future”.

“We are more”



The position of the Socialists, in any case, is not exactly the position defended by the minority partner of the Government. The Minister of Social Rights and Secretary General of Podemos, Ione Belarra, who hastened to demonstrate against the decision of the “right wing” of the court, did not clarify if she is in favor of abiding by her decision. “The political, media and judicial right-wing consummates an unprecedented blow to democracy,” she denounced. Waiting to specify some kind of response or parliamentary action, Belarra left a warning on the air: “It’s time to show that we Democrats are more.”

Although sources from the formation later qualified that no decision has been made, both the UP deputy and PC general secretary, Enrique Santiago, as well as the deputy in the Madrid Assembly Alejandra Jacinto and the spokesperson in Congress, Pablo Echenique, pointed to a disrespect “There is no possible disobedience if the resolution is taken without any competition,” he argued in La Sexta Santiago. In any case, the purple ones do not have representation in the lower house. And once the sentence was known, the same communist leader noted in a tweet: “It is necessary to act firmly: appeal to the courts, legislative initiative and call on the public to defend democracy and demand that the right wing comply with the Constitution.”

The second vice president and possible headliner in the next generals, Yolanda Díaz, avoided talking about a “coup” and although she also called the issue “serious” she sent a message of calm, as did Bolaños and Ander Gil. “Democracy will prevail,” she said. “Let us continue to govern on the side of democracy, the rule of law and the institutions, with dialogue, with serenity and with constructive politics”.

The Socialists have so far resisted clarifying what their next steps would be given the paralysis of their reforms. This Monday there were doubts even as to whether accepting the precautionary measures would suspend not only the articles that reduce the majorities required for the CGPJ to appoint its two magistrates in the Constitutional Court or eliminate the requirement for verification of suitability by the court, but also the reform of the Penal Code devised to benefit those convicted and prosecuted of the process with the repeal of sedition and the lowering of the penalties for embezzlement.

Más País has already registered a bill so that the suspended reform can begin to be processed from scratch, as an autonomous initiative



The PP, in its amparo appeal, only asked to stop the changes related to the governing body of the judges and the guarantee court, understanding that their processing as amendments to a text that has nothing to do with it violates their rights to participation. But what was proposed as an amendment is already part of a legislative package.

Just in case, Más País has already rushed to present the reforms that affect the laws of the CGPJ and the TC as a bill in the Lower House. Its processing through this route should not be paralyzed and the PP spokeswoman herself, Cuca Gamarra, insisted last Thursday that it was not the content of the norm that was appealed to the Constitutional Court but the procedure used.

unprecedented situation



Everything is so unprecedented that uncertainty is very high. The parties were in suspense all day pending the deliberations of the Constitutional until it was learned, late in the afternoon, that the magistrates had rejected by six to five to address the challenges of Pedro González-Trevijano and Antonio Naváez – both conservative magistrates who will be immediately replaced by the former justice minister Juan Carlos Campo and the former adviser to the Ministry of the Presidency Laura Díez – requested by UP and the PSOE considering that they are an interested party.

In the PSOE the decision was taken as a bad sign. Above all due to the fact that Trevijano and Narváez themselves also participated in it. And they aimed the same in the purple formation. “Everything indicates that the right wing of the Constitutional Court intends to continue with its blow to parliamentary democracy,” they argued. «As we have already said, if finally a constitutionally expired court and, for the first time in 40 years, dares to carry out a pronouncement to intervene in the process of production of laws in the Legislative Branch, it would be crossing a red line with very serious consequences. ».

The popular ones, on the contrary, expressed their satisfaction. “The TC has not allowed itself to be influenced by the pressures of the Government and has accepted the PP’s claim for processing, which shows that the filing of the appeal was a correct decision and that in its authoritarian drift the Government has crossed all the red lines” applauded party sources.