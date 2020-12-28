Disclaimer:This article is auto-uploaded from the agency feed. It has not been edited by the team of NavbharatTimes.com. Language | Updated: 28 Dec 2020, 08:14:00 PM New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) The Congress on Monday sought the resignation of Union Minister Smriti Irani over the allegations leveled by shooter Vartika Singh and said that there should be a judicial inquiry into the entire matter to know the truth. The party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that these allegations are serious and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should order a judicial inquiry so that the guilty can be punished. Vartika Singh has recently alleged that to make her a member of the National Commission for Women, the Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) The Congress on Monday sought the resignation of Union Minister Smriti Irani over the allegations leveled by shooter Vartika Singh and said that there should be a judicial inquiry into the entire matter to know the truth. The party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that these allegations are serious and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should order a judicial inquiry so that the guilty can be punished. Vartika Singh has recently alleged that Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani and two others demanded a bribe to make her a member of the National Commission for Women. Vartika has also moved the court. Kirat Nagra, counsel for Smriti Irani, said on Saturday that the case filed by shooter Vartika Singh against her (minister) is based on lies and political patronage seems to be more clearly evident in the case. Nagra said that the case was an attempt to hurt the reputation of the minister and slander him and she would take legal action against it. Surjewala questioned this matter in a conversation with reporters, “Today why does Smriti Irani resign and do not come forward for a fair investigation? Why does the Prime Minister not order an independent judicial inquiry after the resignation of Smriti Iraniji? “He said,” We do not know what the truth is. But the minister should resign until the investigation takes place. The Prime Minister should order a judicial inquiry and the report should come in 6 months. If you are guilty then punish Smriti Irani, if you are not guilty, punish those who are wrong and make Smriti Irani back as a minister.

