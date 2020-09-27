A day after the Shiromani Akali Dal pulled out of the NDA, the Congress on Sunday challenged BJP’s allies JD (U), LJP and JJP to oppose the Center and not support the agricultural bills. Along with this, the party alleged that the new Agriculture Bill is like cancer and slow poison which will eliminate farmers and farming.

In a joint digital press conference, Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja and Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar requested all parties to come together and oppose the agricultural bills. He demanded the withdrawal of these bills from the Center, saying that they would make the farmers ‘slaves of big businessmen’. Both Congress leaders urged the President not to give his assent to the Bills as farmers are on the streets against him.

Shailaja and Jakhar said that the NDA’s allies should support the opposition parties in the same way as they supported against the Land Acquisition Bill and the BJP-led central government was forced to withdraw them. When the Akali Dal was out of the NDA, Jakhar said that the party itself did not separate from the ruling coalition, but the peasants forced it to do so. The farmers made it difficult for the Akalis to enter Punjab.

He claimed, “The Akali minister did not resign but was taken by the BJP and the Akali Dal did not leave the NDA itself but was thrown out.” Challenged to quit and stand with farmers in the state.

Taking a dig at JJP, he said, “JJP leaders called the BJP well before the elections and shook hands with it after the fractured order in Haryana.” Dushyant Chautala should open his eyes and stand with the farmers. Jakhar said that seeing his family support the anti-farmer BJP, Goddess Lal’s soul will be sad in heaven.