Congress Riot | The ex-leader of the far-right Proud Boys group received a long prison sentence

5.9. 19:48 | Updated 1:53

From the extreme right Former leader of the Proud Boys Enrique Tarrio39, received a long prison sentence on Tuesday in the United States.

He was sentenced to 22 years in prison for his part in the takeover of the Congress building and the epiphany of the riot the following year.

“That day broke our previously unbroken tradition of a peaceful change of power,” said the judge Timothy Kelly.

Tarrio’s sentence is the longest of those given in the United States for a congressional riot. The prosecutor demanded a 33-year sentence for Tarrio.

Tarrio himself was not present in Washington, but according to the prosecutor, he still led the activities of the Proud Boys and the attack on Congress.

“The only reason Tarrio wasn’t with the others was because he was arrested when he arrived in Washington and then ordered to leave. This does not substantially reduce his guilt, as his role in the organization is more that of a general than a soldier,” argued Tarrio’s indictment.

Tarrio and several other members of the Proud Boys were found guilty in May of conspiring to prevent Congress from ratifying Joe Biden election for president.

Last week, four members of the Proud Boys were sentenced to 10 to 18 years for conspiracy. Tarrio’s sentence was also scheduled to be announced last week, but the court session was postponed because the judge was ill.

In total, more than 1,100 people have been charged for the congress riot, but the majority of the charges have been mild. The heaviest charges have mainly been aimed at members of the Proud Boys and another far-right group, the Oath Keepers.