Highlights: Congress may soon call a meeting of senior leaders, party sources gave information

This will be the follow-up meeting of the marathon meeting held on 19 December

Further discussion on the suggestions received in the December meeting and the organization can be a brainstorm on the election

Subodh Ghildiyal, New Delhi

The Congress is going to call a meeting of senior leaders soon to make significant changes in the organization and to take further action on the decisions taken in the meeting held in December. This meeting is only part of the exercise to rejuvenate the party, strengthen solidarity and strengthen the organization. The December meeting was seen as an attempt to allay the displeasure of disgruntled leaders who had written letters to Sonia Gandhi and questioned the party’s functioning.

Party sources said that the Congress leaders, including the big faces of the ‘G-23’ group who wrote the letter, have discussed the suggestions made in the marathon meeting held on December 19. The meeting, chaired by Sonia Gandhi, lasted for 5 hours in which Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also attended.

It is learned that Congress organization general secretary KC Venugopal and senior leader Ambika Soni have held discussions with Ghulam Nabi Azad 2-3 times. Azad was also among those leaders who wrote letters to Sonia Gandhi. Venugopal and Soni may once again meet Azad before the formal meeting. Both are members of the Congress President’s Advisory Committee.

According to sources, the organization elections are likely to be discussed in the next meeting. This means that the session of the All India Congress Committee will be called to elect the new party president.