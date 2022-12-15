Among the rejections is the section that ensures the sending of tax resources to education

The National Congress overrode the president’s vetoes Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to the compensation of states that lose revenue with the ceiling of the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services).

The passages rejected by the congressmen ensure the sending of the tax resources to Fundeb (Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Basic Education) and allow the transfer of values ​​so that the States reach the minimum percentages of investments in health and education.

The vetoes are from the bill sanctioned in june which limits ICMS on diesel, gasoline, electricity, communications and public transport.

The legislation determines the compensation of States that lose more than 5% of the collection in products affected by the new ICMS ceiling. The stretch was not vetoed by Bolsonaro, but the president barred the way in which these transfers would be made to governors.

In July, Congress overrode the veto and states will now receive compensation for losses in the debt flow. In practice, the governors will have a reduction in the equivalent of installments of the debts and no longer in the total due, which was the target of criticism.