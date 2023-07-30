Deputies and senators return on Tuesday (Aug 1) after a self-granted recess; MPs and CPIs are also among the themes

The National Congress will return to activities on Tuesday (1st.Aug.2023) after an informal self-granted recess. The main focus of the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and congressmen is to resume the analysis of priority legislative proposals in the economic area, such as the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of the tax reform and the fiscal framework.

Usually, the official recess period for deputies and senators is held from July 18 to 31. However, the interruption of work this year was informal because congressmen did not vote on the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law). The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), spent part of the period on the cruise of forró singer Wesley Safadão.

Below are the main agendas in the resumption of Congress in the 2nd semester:

ECONOMIC AGENDA

The Lula government asked congressmen to LDO sent on April 14 to be analyzed only after the approval of the fiscal mark. The new rule for public accounts still needs to be voted on in the Chamber of Deputies.

The president of the CMO (Mixed Commission of Plans, Public Budgets and Inspection), senator Daniella Ribeiro (PSD-PB) agreed that it is better to analyze the LDO after the changes proposed by the new fiscal regime are consolidated. According to the rapporteur of the law, deputy Danilo Forte (União-CE), the economic effects of the fiscal framework have a direct impact on the report.

Then there is still this year the LOA (Annual Budget Law) to be voted on by congressmen. The preview of the text was sent by the Minister of Planning and Budget, Simone Tebet, to Lula on July 24th. To the Power360Tebet said that Lula did not give him any specific guidance on relocations or investments.

In the Senate, the analysis of the tax reform should start this 2nd semester. The rapporteur defined by the president of the Casa Alta, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), is Senator Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM). The PEC was approved in 2 rounds (in the 1st round it received 382 favorable votes, 118 against and 3 abstentions; and in the 2nd round: 375 favorable votes, 113 against and 3 abstentions) by the Chamber on July 6.

Among the pendencies is also the conclusion of the votes of the PL (bill) of CARF (Administrative Council of Tax Appeals) in the Senate. The theme approved at Casa Baixa is one of the most important for the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad. It gives BRL 50 billion to the government.

The government should send the 2nd part of the tax reform, now focusing on income taxes. The government wants to start the debate by October. This is a campaign promise by Lula, who has often spoken of increasing taxation on the richest.

Recently, on July 24, Lira asked entrepreneurs for support for the administrative reform. He reaffirmed that the proposal is ready to be analyzed in plenary. The theme, according to the leader of Casa Baixa, should be the next “movement” in Congress after the tax.

MPs

With the return of activities, the countdown for the analysis of MPs (provisional measures) edited by President Lula and considered important by the Executive before they lose their expiration date also runs again. Below are some of the projects:

new bidding law – extended until December 2023, the validity of the old Bidding and Contracts Law (Law 8,666 of 1993) and extended the period of adaptation to the new legislation;

– extended until December 2023, the validity of the old Bidding and Contracts Law (Law 8,666 of 1993) and extended the period of adaptation to the new legislation; IR table (income tax) – increased the tax exemption range to R$2,212;

– increased the tax exemption range to R$2,212; Unwind Brazil – created debt negotiation program.

O Power360 prepared an infographic with Lula’s main challenges for the 2nd semester. Read below.

CPIs

The CPIs (Parliamentary Commissions of Inquiry) will also be resumed with the return of Congress. Currently, there are 5 commissions: the CPI that investigates the acts of January 8th and brings together senators and deputies, and, in the Chamber, the cryptocurrency CPI; the MST (Movement of Landless Workers); of the Americans; and sports betting.

On the 1st day of post-recess work, congressmen from January 8th CPI will listen at 9 am the former deputy director of Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency) Saulo Moura da Cunha. He was at the head of the body on the date of the attacks by extremists on the buildings of the Three Powers, in Brasília.

The CPI, which investigates the accounting inconsistencies of Americanas go vote requests and can take the testimony of the former executive director of the company Miguel Gutierrez, still confirming the participation.

A sports betting CPI gathers on Wednesday (2.Aug) while cryptocurrencies have appointment for Thursday (3.Aug). Until now, the MST CPI I still don’t have a schedule for the week.

On the return of the recess, the deputies must also install the special commission to discuss the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) 9 of 2023, which grants amnesty to parties that did not comply with certain rules of the Electoral Justice. The collegiate was postponed due to the beginning of the agenda in Congress, when the discussion of projects in plenary begins.

The article has the signature of 184 deputies, among them the leader of the government in Casa Baixa, deputyJosé Guimaraes (PT-CE), and opposition members, such as Bolsonarist Joe Thunder (PL-SC). Read the full list here.