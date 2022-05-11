The Senate approved this Wednesday (May 11, 2022) the bill 5,284 of 2020, which prohibits search and seizure in law firms or lawyers’ workplaces solely on the basis of evidence, depositions or plea bargains without confirmed evidence. The text also changes other points of the Statute of Advocacy and the OAB (Ordem dos Advogados do Brasil).

The basic text of the proposal was approved on Tuesday night (May 10) with a symbolic vote – when there is no counting of votes. The analysis of 2 excerpts highlighted for separate voting was left for the following day because there was no consensus among the senators. As both were overthrown, the text followed the presidential sanction.

The project had already passed the Chamber of Deputies in February. The rapporteur in the Senate, Weverton (PDT-MA), made only wording changes, that is, maintained the merit approved by the deputies.

The measure also determines that documents seized in the possession of lawyers can only be analyzed in the presence of a member of the OAB and the investigated professional.

One of the highlights, by Senator Mara Gabrielli (PSDB-SP), stipulated to remove the rules on search and seizure in law firms from the proposal. Including the section that requires the presence of a representative of the OAB and the investigated party in the analysis of the collected material. The highlight was defeated by 33 votes to 15.

“The aforementioned new paragraphs create real obstacles that will make it impossible, in practice, for this breach of inviolability to happen, even if the practice of crime by the lawyer is evident”, said the congresswoman. The highlight also overturned the ban on a lawyer making accusations against anyone who had already been a client of hers.

The other point voted separately was the idea of ​​the senator Alessandro Vieira (PSDB-SE). The latter wanted to remove from the approved proposal the release of 20% of the assets of clients with total blocking of possessions to pay attorneys’ fees. In this vote, the highlight also lost, by 35 votes to 12, and the text was kept.

When the text was in the Chamber, the president of the OAB, Beto Simonetti, told the Power 360 that the proposal “decreases the chances of investigations using illegal shortcuts to consider solved criminal cases without finding the real culprits”.

“The text also reinforces, which is never enough, the guarantee of the right to ample defense, to due process of law”he said.

In 2020, a spin-off of Lava Jato targeted several lawyers. Among the targets were Frederick Wasseff, linked to Jair Bolsonaro (PL), and Cristiano Zanin, lawyer for Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN).

According to the bill, a lawyer who signs or acts to close a plea bargain agreement on the activity of another lawyer without having expert evidence and validated by the Justice will respond to disciplinary proceedings and may be expelled from the OAB.

Lawyers also cannot make statements against former and current clients, under penalty of responding to disciplinary proceedings and criminal proceedings for breach of professional secrecy. The penalty, in this case, varies from 3 months to 1 year of detention.

The bill increases the penalty for the crime of violating a lawyer’s right or prerogative. Changes from detention of 3 months to 1 year and fine to detention of 2 years to 4 years and fine.

The text also allows a lawyer to join one or more law firms or sole proprietorships, without having an employment relationship and with profit sharing.