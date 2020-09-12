Highlights: Due to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress’s central organization has grown rapidly in Uttar Pradesh’s stature

A glimpse of the list of members of the organization and Congress Working Committee released by the central leadership

Announcement of a five-member committee to conduct All India Congress Committee organizational elections

Uttar Pradesh has grown rapidly in the central organization of the Congress due to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra being in charge. This was reflected in the list of organization and CWC (Congress Working Committee) members released by the central leadership on Friday. A five-member committee has been announced to conduct the All India Congress Committee organizational election. The committee is headed by Madhusudan Mistry. Former UP MP Rajesh Mishra has also been ranked among the remaining four members.

Till now PL Punia had charge of Chhattisgarh and RPN with Jharkhand. Keeping the charge of these two, three more leaders of UP have been included in the list of new state in-charges. Jitin Prasad has been made in charge of West Bengal and Andaman. Vivek Bansal has been given the responsibility of Haryana and Rajeev Shukla as Himachal.

Also played Brahmin card

In the reshuffle of the organization, the Congress has also played the Brahmin card keeping UP in mind. Pramod Tiwari is placed in the CWD for the first time. He also as a permanent invitee member. There may be differences with Jitin in the state Congress leadership, but the central leadership has increased their stature by giving them important responsibilities. At the same time, the central leadership has also paid attention to Rajesh Mishra to show that the Brahmins have a place in the Congress too.

Azad, Kharge, Vora took charge

After the letter written by 23 leaders, the change which was being felt continuously within the Congress was revealed on Friday evening. Congress President Sonia Gandhi made a big change within the organization on the lines of ‘Ghar ke bharle badal’. Not only this, the committee which sought to help in the functioning of the chairman in the letter was also constituted the committee, in which Ahmed Patel, AK Antony, Ambika Soni, Mukul Wasinak, KC Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala were appointed. . It is believed that all these changes have been made keeping in mind Rahul Gandhi.

Names who were marginalized in organization and party came forward

In Friday’s change, where Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ambika Soni, Motilal Vora, Lujinho Falero took the responsibility of organization general secretary, while Asha Kumari, Anugraha Narayan Singh, Gaurav Gogoi and Ramchand Khuntia also took the state charge. Gone. On the other hand, in this change, all such names came out, which had been running silently on the margins within the organization and the party for a long time. This responsibility has been given to former Union Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal by taking responsibility of administering the organization from senior and trusted family like Vora.

Nine general secretaries and 17 in charge

The Congress has made nine changes, and 17 in-charge. These include Mukul Wasnik, Harish Rawat, Oommen Chandy, Priyanka Gandhi, Tariq Anwar, Randeep Surjewala, Jeetendra Singh, Ajay Maken and Casey Venugopal. The shocking names of these were Tariq Anwar and Surjewala, who were given important states like Kerala-Lakshadweep and Karnataka respectively.