Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca, governor of Tamaulipas, on April 14. GOVERNMENT OF TAMAULIPAS

The Chamber of Deputies has approved this Friday the violation of the governor of Tamaulipas, Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca, for fiscal fraud of 6.5 million pesos. The legislators, with 302 votes in favor, 134 against and 14 abstentions, have stripped the PAN leader of the constitutional immunity that his position granted him by sticking to that crime, which opens the door for the Attorney General’s Office to proceed against the politician. Cabeza de Vaca’s criminal record, however, is broader and includes serious accusations of corruption and organized crime. The governor has rejected the measure, which has been referred to the Congress of his State, and has described it as a “blow to the Constitution and democracy.” “It is clearly a political and criminal lynching orchestrated by the Government,” he said.

The lawlessness, the first that Congress approves against a governor, has gone ahead in a blended session with the votes of Morena and his allies and the opposition’s refusal. The party that supports the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador has described the politician as a “criminal who has stolen the resources that belong to the people” and added that “he could be involved in other illegal activities, some even linked to groups of organized crime ”. The PAN has accused the majority of making use of arguments unrelated to the process and of wanting to mount a political case on the eve of the June 6 elections that will also renew the governorship of Tamaulipas. Deputy Adriana Dávila, for example, has indicated that the accusation of tax fraud is limited to the acquisition of a property in Mexico City.

Cow’s head

The file of Cabeza de Vaca became a national case months ago due to the scope of the investigations and because the president himself has repeatedly referred to the scandal, requesting the dissemination of the complete file. In between, there have been leaks and clashes between the ruling party and the opposition. On February 23, the Prosecutor’s Office submitted to the Chamber of Deputies a request for violation of the governor in order to file a criminal action. For this, Congress sent the corresponding information, which began to study the evidence and has made a decision more than two months later.

FGR investigators attribute dozens of undeclared properties to the PAN leader both in the border state of Tamaulipas and in Texas. The purchase of these properties dates back, according to the file, to a period that goes from 2005 to 2019, when Cabeza de Vaca already had public responsibilities. The investigations, according to a document leaked in March and published by Reform, They refer to properties such as ranches, residences, restaurants, showrooms, and bank accounts. As a whole, these assets, declared in the name of relatives who acted as front men, have a value that exceeds 951 million pesos. That is, well above the properties declared when he began his campaign to become governor in 2016.

The PRI has also opposed the politician’s outrage in the Chamber of Deputies, claiming that the majority tried to violate Cabeza de Vaca’s “institutional guarantees” without sufficient evidence. “I am opposed to withdrawing the constitutional jurisdiction of a governor without the necessary proofs, reinstate the procedure, allow yourselves reflection, do it well. We will not pronounce on the criminal acts and the responsibility assigned to it, that is the power of the Attorney General’s Office, ”said Deputy Claudia Pastor.

López Obrador, who has made the fight against corruption his main banner of political struggle, has used the platform of his morning press conferences on several occasions to pronounce on the case. If for the Government and Morena it is the umpteenth episode of corruption in the past, during the administrations the PRI and more recently the PAN, for the opposition the lawlessness is a reflection of what they consider a persecution or revenge. Legislators from the National Action Party have brought up, for example, Cabeza de Vaca’s administration in Tamaulipas as a defense argument. The congressional ruling that led to the governor’s outrage will now be forwarded to the Tamaulipas Congress.

