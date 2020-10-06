Bhopal: The Congress has released its third list of candidates for the by-elections in Madhya Pradesh’s 28 seats. The Congress announced its candidates on four seats. Kamal Patel has been given ticket from Badnawar in the list released today. Rakesh Mavai has been given ticket from Morena and Hemant Katare from Mehgaon. The party has made Ram Siya Bharati its candidate from Malhara.

Let us know that this bye-election is going to prove very important in terms of complicated political mathematics of Madhya Pradesh. The ruling BJP has 109 MLAs. It needs 9 more seats for majority. At the same time, the Congress now has only 88 MLAs. In such a situation, the Congress will have to win all the seats to reach the majority, which is not going to be easy. Voting will be held on November 3 for the by-elections. Results will also come on 10 November.

Congress party fields Rakesh Mawai from Morena, Hemant Katare from Mehgaon, Ram Siya Bharati from Malhara and Kamal Patel from Badnawar for the upcoming by-election to the legislative assembly of Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/G1jsVzqaNg – ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2020

In a letter issued in the name of Congress Party General Secretary Mukul Wasnik, candidates from four seats have been announced. Let us know that in the assembly elections, the Congress won 114 seats. But 28 MLAs led by Jyotiraditya Scindia went to BJP. This led to the fall of Kamal Nath’s government and BJP came back to power.