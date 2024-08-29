Chihuahua. – With 15 votes in favor, 17 against and 0 abstentions, the reform to the State Law on the Right of Women to a Life Free of Violence was rejected by the State Congress and therefore, no changes were applied in terms of protection from vicarious violence. The presentation in the plenary of said reform that sought to harmonize local law with federal law, to protect women in the event that men use their children to exercise violence, did not obtain the due support, under the main argument that there are provisions in other laws such as the one on Family Violence, which already address the issue. The PAN deputy Georgina Bujanda criticized the lack of knowledge of the current laws and called on the sectors and political actors that intervene in said discussion to inform themselves beyond social networks. The Morena deputy América García, the PAN deputy Carlos Olson, and the Morena deputy Gustavo de la Rosa also participated in the discussion, and in the audience there were groups that expressed their feelings for and against. The ruling was returned to the Justice Commission and could be presented in the next legislature that will begin its functions next Sunday.