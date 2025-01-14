The Commission on the Statute of Deputies is in favor of lifting the immunity of the former minister and allowing him to be investigated
This Tuesday, the Commission on the Statute of Deputies left former minister José Luis Ábalos on the verge of formal charges. The Supreme Court issued a request to Congress to investigate him for influence peddling, embezzlement and bribery in the framework of the case…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Congress #rejects #Ábalos #allegations #submits #Supreme #Courts #request #plenary #session
Leave a Reply