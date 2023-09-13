Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/13/2023 – 0:08

The exceptions established by the National Congress reduced the space for the partial return of taxes paid by the poorest on the basic food basket, said this Tuesday (12) the extraordinary secretary for Tax Reform at the Ministry of Finance, Bernard Appy. He, however, said that the mechanism, called cashbackmay be instituted, even if on a smaller scale than originally planned.

“By choosing to exempt the basic food basket and other products, the National Congress, let’s be very clear, reduced the space to make the cashback. Doesn’t mean it won’t. There is a possibility of having the cashbackbut it will certainly be smaller than it could be”, stated the secretary at the seminar Taxation and Inequalities in the Global South: Dialogues on Tax Justice, promoted by the Institute of Socioeconomic Studies (Inesc) and the organization Oxfam Brasil.

During the processing of the tax reform in the Chamber, deputies included a series of goods and services that would pay half the standard rate of the Dual Value Added Tax (Dual VAT), such as basic food baskets, agricultural inputs and education and private healthcare. Subsequently, this rate was reduced to 40% of the standard rate, with the creation of a national basic basket with a zero rate.

With the exceptions, the standard VAT rate will be between 25.45% and 27%, according to calculations presented by the Ministry of Finance at the beginning of August, so that the government does not lose revenue. Without them, the standard rate would be between 20.73% and 22.02%, considering the original tax reform scenario.

“The ideal would be to have a reform that taxes everything equally and have a very large volume of resources to be able to return the tax to lower-income families, because it would have an extremely positive distributional impact”, commented the extraordinary secretary, when suggesting fewer exceptions.

The initial idea of ​​the tax reform was to include cashback for the poor in the Constitution, but, during the process, Congress decided that the refund system will be defined in a complementary law. O cashback It could be based on the Individual Taxpayer Registry (CPF) issued in the invoice, with the purchase value and the registration in the Single Registry of Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico) being crossed to authorize the return. In remote locations, without internet access, a direct income transfer system could be adopted to complement Bolsa Família.

Earnings

Regarding the tax reform on consumption, the extraordinary secretary highlighted that the gains are not limited to low-income families. In addition to reducing consumption taxes, which burden the poorest part of the population in proportion to income, the reform will increase taxation on services, traditionally consumed by the richest.

Appy pointed out two more gains brought by the tax reform on consumption. The first is the increase in revenue in less developed states due to the increase in consumption by the low-income population. The second is the growth of 12 percentage points in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP, the sum of wealth produced in the country) in 15 years, provided by the simplification of the tax system.

Offshore

According to the secretary, the bill that taxes offshores (investments by Brazilians in companies abroad) and the provisional measure that anticipates Income Tax on exclusive funds are important to reduce inequality in the tax system. The mere adoption of a more equal taxation system, highlighted Appy, brings positive effects on income distribution.

In relation to the reform of income taxes, which will involve broader measures than the taxation of offshores and exclusive funds, the secretary informed that the proposal will be sent to Congress at the end of the year or at the beginning of the next. Appy explained that the government decided to start discussions on the topic only after the conclusion of the consumption reform, which should be voted on in October by the Senate and returned to the Chamber to be considered again by December.

The text approved by deputies in June stipulates that the government send a complementary bill to reformulate income taxes within 180 days after the promulgation of the proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that changes taxes on consumption.