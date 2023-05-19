Minister affirms that he maintains frequent contact with leaders of the House and, therefore, is optimistic

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad (PT), said this Thursday (May 18, 2023) that Congress is ready to vote on the tax reform: “I’m very optimistic because I’ve been talking to leaders so often.” According to him, the main benefit of the reform is to bring people into the tax base without changing the rate, or, as happened in some countries, even reducing it. “This favors industry, exports and the poorest layer of the population that consumes products today that are super taxed in relation to the consumption of the rich”. The statements were made in an interview with CNN.