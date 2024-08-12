Senators and deputies are betting on judicial and legislative means to reverse Flávio Dino’s decision; remember the chronology of the clash with the STF

Congressmen will react on two fronts, the judicial and the legislative, to mitigate the effects of the decision by STF minister Flávio Dino to limit “Pix amendments”, as the special transfers made directly to states and municipalities became known.

On the one hand, in a more institutional wing, congressmen will take the case to court. Last week, the Senate and Chamber of Deputies’ lawyers defended the legality of the transfers and appealed Dino’s decision that allows the release only in cases of recognized public calamity and for financing ongoing works.

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), defends clearer rules for amendments, but will not enter the fight. He is balancing between maintaining senators’ support for his successor and the desire to be a minister after leaving the presidency of the House.

On the other hand, deputies intend to change the rules for amendments in LDO (Budget Guidelines Law), which will be valid until 2025.

The deputy Danilo Forte (União Brasil-CE), which was the rapporteur for the 2024 LDO, will present two changes:

the 1st establishes the “party amendment”, which will replace the committee amendments and will be mandatory. Its value will be based on the size of the bench;

The 2nd brings back the payment schedule, which was approved and then vetoed. Both are popular with congressmen.

“The more imposing the Budget is, the better. This way we can avoid fiscal bombs and have a leaner and more realistic budget reality”, said Forte to Poder360.

The president of Joint Budget Committeedeputy Julio Arcoverde (PP-PI), postponed the reading of the report that defines the rules for the Executive to manage the Budget, which increased the pressure on the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). In the Chamber, Dino’s decision is attributed to Lula as yet another episode of the tacit alliance between the Executive and the Judiciary.

Relive the main episodes of the dispute involving the amendments: