new Delhi: After raising questions from some Congress leaders on the approval process of Bharat Biotech’s Kovid-19 vaccine, BJP President JP Nadda targeted them. He said that whenever the country achieves some success, the opposition party resorts to baseless principles to make fun of those achievements. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also criticized the opposition leaders and said that they want to be permanently marginalized.

However, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh retorted and compared him (Puri) to Nazi propagandists. JP Nadda accused the Congress and other opposition parties of trying to create panic among the people to achieve their failed political and nefarious designs.

The BJP president said in a series of tweets, “Congress and other opposition parties are not proud of any Indian thing.” They should introspect about how their lies on Kovid-19 will be used by groups with vested interests for their agenda. ”

People of India have been rejecting such politics and will keep doing so in the future. – Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 3, 2021

Some Congress leaders, including Anand Sharma, Shashi Tharoor and Jairam Ramesh, on Sunday expressed serious concern over the approval given to Bharat Biotech’s Kovid-19 vaccine for limited use. He said that this work has been done in a hurry and can prove to be dangerous.

