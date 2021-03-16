The Culture and Sports Commission of Congress has approved this Tuesday a non-law proposal to ask the Superior Sports Council (CSD) for campaigns against “LGTBIphobia” and raise the possibility of suspending sports competitions for five minutes when homophobic chants are heard.

The initiative has been promoted by the PSOE and, after agreeing a transactional text with the PP, it has had 27 votes in favor and only 5 against, from Vox, but it has received harsh criticism in the debate and the Socialist Group has it ” self-amended “after having included part of a scientific article without citing the authors.

The first criticism has been for that “plagiarism” that has been denounced by the professor of the University of Córdoba David Moscoso, who informed the spokesmen that a good part of the explanatory memorandum of the initiative was a “copy” of a scientific article.

“We have spoken with David Moscoso and it is an error. The error is recognized as such and will be corrected through a self-amendment,” said Hurtado, who has made it clear that the article was used for the proposal “The LGTBI collective in sport as an objective of sociological research”, by Moscoso and Joaquín Piedra, from the University of Seville.

“I apologize,” stressed the deputy.

But the criticism has not ended there since most of the spokesmen who have taken the floor have censured the Socialist Group for presenting a non-law proposal in which the Government is urged to do something when the Government, which is led by the PSOE, can directly legislate.

In this context, they have accused the socialists of blocking the processing of an initiative coming from the Senate precisely to reform the law against violence, racism, xenophobia and intolerance in sport and to fight against homophobia, biphobia and transphobia .

The bill reached Congress in June of last year and the PSOE has promoted 26 extensions to present amendments, they have denounced.

The spokesperson for United We Can also reminded the PSOE that the Ministry of Equality is promoting two laws that include sections on the sports field – the LGTBI equality law and the trans law, which has raised suspicions in the socialist part of the Government – and considered urgent its processing.