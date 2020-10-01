Highlights: Congress prepared undertaking regarding MP by-election

Congress has prepared a separate promissory note for each assembly constituency

Congress promises to declare Corona a state disaster

Promise of contractual jobs to the families of those who died in Corona

Bhopal

The BJP-Congress has given its full strength to the MP by-election. Like the assembly elections, the Congress has issued a promissory note in the MP by-election. The Congress manifesto has made many populist promises. The Congress, in its promissory note, playing a big game, has said that we will give contractual jobs to the families of those who died of corona. In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress had promised a farmer loan waiver. Also announced to give unemployment allowance to the unemployed.

But after the rebellion of Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Congress government in MP fell. The Congress has made several big promises, hoping to return to power through MP by-election. In the new promissory note, the Congress has promised that the kin of those who died of Corona will be given contractual jobs in the government. The family member of the deceased will get the job. With this, the Gaudhan Yojana will be implemented in the state of Chhattisgarh. The Corona government will also declare a state disaster.

Along with this, Congress has promised to provide 100 units of electricity to domestic consumers for Rs 100. All government employees will be given outstanding DA and increment immediately. Regularization of guest teachers will resolve the relationship and other demands.

In the promissory note, the Congress has said that loans up to Rs 50,000 will be given to the retailers of the area affected by the corona infection at zero interest. Not only this, the Congress has prepared separate affidavits for all the constituencies. The promissory note promises to remove the problems in that area. Also made several new announcements for the region.

The bypoll is being held in MP after the resignation of 25 Congress MLAs. The BJP has termed the promissory note of the Congress. At the same time, the state is empty after the death of 3 MLAs. A total of 28 seats are in the by-election. The Congress has declared candidates for 24 of the 28 seats. Kamal Nath has said that candidates will be announced in 4 other seats soon.