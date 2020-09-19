new Delhi: The Congress is now planning a nationwide agitation after the government surrounded the government on the issue of agriculture related bills brought by the central government. A big meeting of the party has been called for this on Monday. Members of Sonia Gandhi’s Auxiliary Committee, all general secretaries and state in-charge will be present in the meeting to be held at Congress headquarters at 4 pm on Monday evening. This is the first meeting of the Congress central officials after the reshuffle at the top level.

According to sources, party president Sonia Gandhi, who is present abroad for treatment, has given instructions regarding this. Rahul Gandhi is also with him to take care of his mother Sonia Gandhi.

The Congress had made a strategy to strongly oppose these bills in the Parliament, but the way the government has been surrounded all round about these bills, after this the Congress has decided to hold a demonstration across the country. The Congress seems to like this issue in both ways because all the farmers organizations are opposing it, while members of the Modi government’s clan like Akali Dal are also opposing it. Not only this, the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh associated with the RSS has also told it against the farmers.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have alleged that the Modi government is helping industrialists through these bills. In the midst of the same politics over agriculture bills, Congress will brainstorm on Monday where Priyanka Gandhi will also be present as general secretary. It remains to be seen how the Congress will hit the road amid the outbreak of the Corona epidemic and the big question is who will take charge of this campaign?

Earlier in the first term of the Modi government, the Congress under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi had fiercely opposed the change in the Land Acquisition Act and managed to push the government on the backfoot. The Congress is seen doing some similar efforts once again.

As you know, three bills brought by the Modi government in the name of improving agriculture have been passed by the Lok Sabha. But farmers of Punjab and Haryana are protesting against this. In view of the farmers’ displeasure, Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur resigned from the Modi cabinet. However, the government is saying that these bills have been brought to benefit the farmer. While opposition parties including Congress are calling it anti-farmer.

On the other hand, the Union Agriculture Minister is claiming that the Congress in its manifesto had talked about the same agricultural reforms that the central government has brought. However, the Congress has called it an attempt to mislead.

After the Lok Sabha, the agricultural bills have to be introduced in the Rajya Sabha. On the other hand, the opposition of farmers may intensify in the coming week itself.

