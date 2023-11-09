Deputies and senators agreed to withdraw from the voting agenda and rescheduled the session for November 22

Deputies and senators agreed to remove presidential vetoes from the voting agenda for the National Congress session on Thursday (9.Nov.2023). The meeting will be dedicated to analyzing the project that allows the opening of a special credit of R$ 15.2 billion in the Union Budget to compensate States and municipalities for revenue losses (PLN 40 of 2023).

Analysis of the president’s vetoes Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), including the sections rejected by the government from the draft law on the time frame for indigenous lands. The new session for analyzing vetoes was rescheduled for November 22nd. “They made an agreement to reduce the agenda”said the president of Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) to journalists. The session is scheduled for 10am.

According to the leader of the Government in Congress, Randolfe Rodrigues (no party-AP) the postponement of the analysis of the vetoes was a request from the deputies, including the agribusiness bench – the group is the most interested in overturning the vetoes to the time frame. “All vetoes that block the agenda are due on November 22nd. The veto of the time frame will lock the agenda“, he said.

The president of the Parliamentary Front for Agriculture, Pedro Lupion (PP-PR), states that the bench has enough votes to overturn the sections that Lula vetoed in the framework. The project establishes that indigenous people would only have the right to land that was occupied on October 5, 1988, the date of promulgation of the Federal Constitution.

The thesis is defended by landowners. On September 21, however, the STF (Supreme Federal Court) determined, by 9 votes to 2, that the thesis was unconstitutional. A week later, resumed the analysis of the case and defined the new thesisblocking the time frame.

To overturn a veto, votes from 257 deputies and 41 senators are required. The ruralist group is the largest in Congress and has 303 deputies and 41 senators.