The National Congress was illuminated this Monday (17th), from 7 pm to 11 pm, in memory of the victims of the Holocaust. The building will receive the projection of the phrase “Holocausto Nunca Mais”.

The event is part of the Holocaust and Heroism Day program – Yom Hashoah VehaGvurah, date remembered in several countries in memory of the approximately 6 million Jews exterminated by Nazism during World War II.

Related news:

On Tuesday (18), the Senate will hold a special session at 9 am. The holding of the session, approved on April 11, was presented by Senator Jaques Wagner (PT-BA) in agreement with the Israeli Embassy, ​​according to Agência Senado.

“We seek to lead current and future generations to reflect on what represented one of the greatest genocides in our contemporary history, the Holocaust. At the same time, we seek to promote critical awareness so that crimes against humanity are no longer repeated and that a culture of peace is effectively promoted, where respect for diversity and tolerance prevails, at all levels and instances of society”, said the congressman, according to a publication by Agência Senado.

The session will also address the 80th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, in Poland, an episode considered a landmark of Jewish resistance. On April 19, 1943, Jews barricaded in buildings and shelters fought Nazi soldiers for nearly a month until the Great Synagogue in Warsaw was blown up on May 16. Most of the survivors were taken to concentration and extermination camps.

* With information from the Chamber and Senate agencies