Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 15/12/2023 – 7:35

The National Congress overturned President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's veto on the time frame for the demarcation of indigenous lands. In total, the PT president had vetoed 47 sections of the law approved by congressmen. In this Thursday's session, 14, 41 vetoes were rejected and six were maintained.

The Chamber and Senate had approved a project defining that only lands occupied by indigenous people could be demarcated until the promulgation of the Constitution, in October 1988. It was a response to a judgment that took place in September, when the Federal Supreme Court (STF) declared the landmark thesis unconstitutional. temporal.

The criterion for land demarcation limited to 1988 is defended by the Parliamentary Agricultural Front (FPA), the most numerous in Congress, with more than 300 parliamentarians. Temporarily dismissed at the beginning of the week from his position in the Executive to support the nomination of the head of Justice, Flávio Dino, to the Supreme Court, the Minister of Agriculture, Carlos Fávaro (PSD-MT), voted in favor of overturning Lula's veto.

Days after the STF's decision, the Senate approved the project to establish the time frame. The text had already passed through the Chamber and went to Lula for sanction, who vetoed the main section of the text. The president, following guidance from the Attorney General's Office (AGU), also rejected the possibility of compensation to owners of lands that may eventually be declared indigenous rights and the prohibition of expanding lands already demarcated.

Action

The Ministry of Indigenous Peoples announced, in a statement, that it will call on the AGU to file a lawsuit with the Supreme Court against Congress's overturning of the presidential veto. In the department's assessment, Parliament's decision goes “completely against” the agreements that Brazil builds for environmental preservation.

Among the six vetoes made by Lula that were maintained are sections that had allowed the planting of transgenic foods in indigenous territories, the provision of medical aid or state actions in regions where isolated peoples live and, also, the possibility of revoking an indigenous reservation in case of “cultural changes” of the inhabitants. These provisions came out of the law.

Compensation

Among the 41 vetoes rejected by Congress and which came back into force as law is a section that guarantees the right to compensation for vacating areas for land demarcation, and another that prevents the expansion of an already demarcated territory. In the Chamber of Deputies, the score was 321 to 137 for the rejection of the veto of the time frame. In the Senate, 53 congressmen voted to overturn the veto and 19 to maintain it.

An excerpt that was removed by Lula, but which parliamentarians decided to keep in the text, allows military bases, construction of roads and exploration of “energy alternatives” to be carried out without having to consult indigenous communities and the National Foundation of Indigenous Peoples (Funai) .

Another part of the project that came back into force was the one that gives permission for non-indigenous people to remain in a territory in the process of demarcation and which equates these lands with private areas.

Crisis

The judgment of the time frame in the STF was the trigger for a crisis between the Powers. The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), until then seen as an ally of the Supreme Court, began to publicly defend the definition of fixed-term terms of office for the members of the Court. The Senate even approved a PEC that limits the monocratic decisions of Court magistrates.

The backdrop of the friction between the Judiciary and Legislature also included the advance, in the STF, of judgments to decriminalize abortion up to 12 weeks of gestation and legalize the recreational use of marijuana, with a differentiation between user and dealer based on the quantity of marijuana. damn it. These agendas were accelerated by former minister Rosa Weber, who retired in September.

Lula's vetoes, in general, caused discomfort in Congress. The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), complained directly to Lula about the non-compliance with agreements made between the Legislative and Executive branches during the processing of the projects.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.