In the afternoon of this Wednesday, 14th, in a joint session, the National Congress overturned the veto of the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the payroll tax relief for 17 sectors of the economy. As shown by the Broadcast (Grupo Estado's real-time news system), the government is studying a Provisional Measure (MP) with the gradual reduction of tax relief as an alternative to the immediate end of the tax benefit. Even so, deputies and senators decided to vote on the veto this Thursday, in a defeat for Palácio do Planalto.

The law approved in Congress extends the validity of the policy until December 31, 2027, which is contested by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad.

Adopted since 2011, the payroll tax exemption is a tax benefit that replaces the employer's social security contribution of 20%, levied on the payroll, with rates of 1% to 4.5% on gross revenue, depending on the sector. productive. With Lula's decision, the benefit would lose its validity at the end of this year.

