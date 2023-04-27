Former president had vetoed project that allows deducting donations made to health programs

Congress overturned this Wednesday (26.Apr.2023) the veto of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) who rejected the bill that granted income tax deductions to donations made to programs for cancer patients and people with disabilities. The overthrow of the veto was agreed upon by party leaders. With the decision, the project will be enacted and the deductions will resume.

Vetoed by the previous government, the proposal establishes that citizens can deduct donations and sponsorships made up to 2025 from their IR. In the case of companies, the deduction can be made up to 2026. The donation limit for all taxpayers is 1% of IR due.

Donations should be allocated to Pronon (National Support Program for Oncology Care) and Pronas (National Support Program for Health Care for Persons with Disabilities).

The 2 programs were created by Law 12,715 of 2012. Initially, the deductions would only be valid until 2015 for individuals and until 2016 for companies, but the benefit was extended by Congress for another 5 years, in 2015.

Last year, a new extension was approved, this time until 2025, in the case of individuals, and until 2026, in the case of companies. Thus, the initiatives received resources from individuals until 2020 and from legal entities until 2021.

They were created to encourage actions and services developed by non-profit entities, associations and private foundations that work in oncology and the area of ​​support for people with disabilities.