The United States of America is witnessing a state of tension, political heat, and a tense atmosphere, with rising voices in the House of Representatives demanding that President Joe Biden be referred for investigation for committing mistakes that some saw as deserving of impeachment. This is being repeated for the second time in a row during the last ten years, as happened with the former president. Donald Trump, who appears before the court, faces many charges.

In this atmosphere, the question that arises is why the US Congress is the one investigating these facts and not the judiciary.

In this context, the researcher on American affairs, Edmund Gharib, said that the American Constitution is closely linked to the British Constitution, as it was drafted after the American Revolution, stating that sovereign power belongs to the people, and the House of Representatives is the main representative for implementing this power, and then it was given the responsibility of holding the President of the Republic accountable. Unlike the judiciary, which is a major part of the executive power headed by the president.

Gharib added in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the matter takes place through several steps, which the House of Representatives begins with a grand jury that charges the President of the Republic, who it deems has committed a mistake deserving of impeachment or impeachment, and then the official condemnation is carried out by the second chamber of Congress (the Senate). Which includes a smaller, more specific jury, from which the impeachment decision is made if the proceedings continue.

The only American president who faced impeachment procedures was Andrew Johnson, who assumed the presidency in 1865 and was the 17th President of the United States, and the House of Representatives had demanded his impeachment in 1868.

Gabriel Sawma, a former member of President Trump’s advisory council, explained that the American Constitution is based on Congress’ entitlement to legislate and make important decisions related to the fate of the people, so the President of the Republic cannot make the decision to go to war without consulting Congress.

Soma added in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the presence of real power in the hands of Congress means the people’s permanent control over the leadership, and then the compliance of the president, who remains at the head of the executive authority, subject to responding to the demands of the people and achieving their interests as much as possible.

He pointed out that the lack of the decision to try or remove the president in the hands of the judiciary is due to the lack of desire for favoritism from the various authorities for the head of the executive branch, who ultimately has most of its decisions in hand, and therefore having the decision in the hands of the elected Congress is more just.

