Today, the Congress, which is strongly opposing the Agricultural Bills, seems to be badly trapped. Earlier, suspended Congress leader and former spokesperson Sanjay Jha reminded the party that the bill which the Congress is opposing today was included in its election manifesto in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, while a 6-year old video of the Congress It is becoming very viral.

In this video, Congress Ajay Maken himself is seen talking to Rahul Gandhi about amending the APMC Act. The video is from December 27, 2013, which is available on the official YouTube channel of the Congress and is attached here for you.

In this, it can be clearly heard from counter number 3:16 to 7:05 that in this video Ajay Maken himself proclaims to Rahul Gandhi that the meeting of 11 Chief Ministers of Congress to fight against inflation and corruption It was decided that they will be removed from the list made under the APMC Act in order to facilitate the farmers and provide fruits and vegetables at a lower price to the consumers.

The tweet from the Congress’ office handle of 2013 is also going viral amid opposition from Congress to the Agricultural Bills. In this tweet, the Congress has written that all Congress-ruled states will remove fruits and vegetables from the APMC Act.

In Pics – All Congress decided states will delist fruits and vegetables from APMC Act to lower prices #INC_CMWithRG pic.twitter.com/S2QrWs109G – Congress (@INCIndia) December 27, 2013

Suspended Congress leader Sanjay Jha tweeted on Friday afternoon that there is no difference between the Congress and the BJP regarding the agricultural bills. He said that the Narendra Modi government was doing what the Congress had promised in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Earlier, Sanjay Jha, who was suspended by the Congress from the party in July, said that the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (one of the three bills) was in line with the UPA’s intentions and the multi-branding brought by the Congress This will benefit FDI.

Sanjay Jha said in a tweet that before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress had also talked in its manifesto to abolish the APMC Act and make agricultural products free from restrictions. He said that the Modi government has fulfilled the promise made by the Congress in its manifesto. Sanjay Jha said that BJP and Congress are unanimous on this issue.