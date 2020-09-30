new Delhi: The Congress has also given its response to the CBI court’s decision in the Babri Masjid demolition case. Congress has termed the decision of the CBI court against the decision of the Supreme Court. Congress leader Randeep Surjewal said, ‘The decision of the Special Court to acquit everyone in the Babri Masjid demolition case is beyond the decision of the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court called it a crime. “

Surjewala said, ‘The whole country knows that the BJP had hatched a conspiracy and the BJP government at that time was involved in this conspiracy. The Supreme Court held it illegal. The whole country hopes that the central and state governments will appeal against this decision of the special court in the High Court.

Owaisi is also unhappy with the court’s decision

The Asaduddin Owaisi, the head of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and MP from Hyderabad, has expressed his displeasure after the court’s decision in the Babri demolition case. Owaisi has spoken by tweeting a poetry. Asaduddin Owaisi wrote on Twitter, “The same murderer is the same Munsif court. He is the Shahid, now there is favoritism in many judgments.”

Simultaneously, MP Asaduddin Owaisi told ABP News that “Today’s decision of the CBI court is the black day of the date of the court of India.” Did the mosque disappear with magic, were the statues kept with magic, were the locks opened with magic. Today’s decision is against the Supreme Court which gave the decision on 9 November. You can guess Advani’s rath yatra where there was violence, looting and people’s houses were burnt. “Isn’t it true that Uma Bharti said one push and two, Babri Masjid break Two. Did Uma Bharti, Advani not eat sweets when Babri Masjid was martyred. ”

