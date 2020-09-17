new Delhi: Congress has opposed the government’s agricultural bills. The Congress said that the Modi government is plotting to mortgage the fields and barns to the capitalists.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that these three black laws are a disgusting BJP conspiracy to defeat the Green Revolution. He said that the Modi government is like a corona epidemic which is proving fatal for the farmers and farmers.

Surjewala said, “Modi ji swears by farmers and plays friendship with a handful of capitalists. Today Modi government has written a ‘black chapter’ in the Parliament against farmers and farmers. In their destiny by tracing the bright future of farmer-farm laborers. Wrote bad words “

The Congress leader said that the abolition of the grain market-vegetable market, ie APMC, will completely eliminate the agricultural produce purchase system. In such a situation, the farmers will neither get the minimum support price nor the price of the crop according to the market price.

Surjewala said that once the mandia is over, the livelihood of lakhs and crores of laborers, jobbers, etc. will work in the grain-vegetable market.

The Congress leader said that the biggest drawback of the contract farming ordinance is that it is not mandatory to give minimum support price i.e. MSP. When the mandi system ends, the farmer will be dependent only on contract farming and the big companies will set the price of his crop in the farmer’s will. What else is this new zamindari system?

