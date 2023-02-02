Presidential message will be delivered by the chief minister of the Civil House and will bring the government’s priority projects

Deputies and senators are taking part this Thursday (2.Feb.2023) in a solemn session that inaugurates the works of the National Congress in 2023. .

After declaring the legislative session inaugurated, the re-elected president of Congress, senator Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), will announce the reading of the message sent by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). The text will address the themes and projects considered priorities by the Planalto Palace for the period that begins.

The Executive’s message will be delivered by the Chief Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costaand must be read in Plenary by the 1st secretary of the Board of Congress.

Although there is no formal provision in the Common Rules of Congress, the Judiciary also usually sends a message at the opening of legislative work.

In some cases, the text is only delivered by the President of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to the President of Congress. This is what happened, for example, in 2018 with Minister Cármen Lúcia. In 2021, however, Minister Luiz Fux himself read the text in plenary.

What is a legislative session

The ordinary legislative session is the annual period of regular activity of Congress. Each legislative session is divided into two legislative periods: the first runs from February 2 to July 17, and the second runs from August 1 to December 22.

Every four legislative sessions make up one legislature. The legislative session that begins this Thursday is the first of the 57th legislature.

The mandate of a federal deputy corresponds to one legislature, while senators have a mandate equivalent to two legislatures.

With information from Chamber Agency.