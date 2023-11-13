The Government’s negotiating team, led by Félix Bolaños, the Minister of the Presidency, has finalized this weekend with its partners the amnesty law that will give way to the investiture of Pedro Sánchez. The calendar with which the Executive works, if there are no surprises, is to register the law in Congress this Monday, presumably in the morning. This is what was planned to be done on Thursday the 3rd, but it was finally delayed 10 days due to the difficulties in closing the negotiation with Junts. Now the pact with Carles Puigdemont’s party is closed, although this weekend the negotiators were still working on some technical details of the law to be able to have it closed on Sunday, send it to the partners who have to sign it and register it this Monday.

The idea with which they are working in the Government is that the norm, in the form of a bill, bears the signature of almost all the groups that are going to support the investiture, with the exception of the Canarian Coalition, which does not support the grace measure. , but he will vote in favor of Sánchez. The proposal will therefore bear the signature of the PSOE, Sumar, ERC, Junts, PNV, Bildu and BNG. Once it is registered, a condition negotiated in the agreement with both Junts and ERC, the entire investiture mechanism can be put into motion. What is expected is that this Monday, Francina Armengol, after speaking with candidate Sánchez, will formally announce that the investiture will be on Wednesday and Thursday. That is, Sánchez would become president on Thursday the 16th, 11 days before the maximum deadline for automatically calling new elections expires.

More information

A table and a meeting of spokespersons have already been convened on Tuesday. This second could order the plenary debate that will begin on Wednesday, although in reality everything is highly regulated by the regulations. That Tuesday’s table could qualify the amnesty law, but it would take a lot of effort to do so because normally the qualifications are not so fast, they require some time. You could force and take the initiative in voice, but it is possible that to avoid greater tensions it will be left for next week. In any case, it is not foreseeable that the measure will be knocked down by a report from lawyers, as happened in 2021 with the amnesty law presented by the independentists.

The socialists insist that that law was completely different from this one, and was very clearly unconstitutional because from the first line of its statement of reasons it called into question the actions of justice, something that, they assure, does not happen in this new norm that has been has been reviewed by Bolaños’ team and all the jurists around the Government to guarantee its constitutionality. It is foreseeable that the PP will try to have the law not even qualified at the table, appealing to the 2021 lawyers’ report. But in the PSOE there is no concern about this matter because they have a majority at the table and because they are convinced that this will pass. technical filter without problems. In fact, socialist sources assure that in this legislature all the measures that come in are being qualified, including some from Vox that border on unconstitutionality.

The Government trusts that when the law is known, and especially when there is an investiture, it will be able to gradually turn around a social environment that is very critical of the amnesty and the pact with Junts, which has generated rejection not only among conservative sectors. but in some progressives who accuse the PSOE of assuming the independence story about the processes. The explanatory memorandum, the socialists insist, and the articles of law itself, when they are known, will make it very clear that the PSOE has defended all its red lines and, above all, has guaranteed that the law is constitutional.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

Concentration called by the PP against the amnesty, this Sunday at Puerta del Sol in Madrid. Claudio Alvarez

However, the pressure is growing and the PP has shown muscle with very important demonstrations throughout Spain this Sunday. While the pressure continues on the PSOE headquarters, in front of which there are daily demonstrations and in some cases incidents, graffiti, harassment or attacks, the socialist barons who support the amnesty, who are the vast majority with the exception of Emiliano García from Castile-Manchego Page or the Aragonese Javier Lambán, published videos yesterday to respond to the PP demonstrations.

All of them reproach the tone of the respective local leaders of the PP against the amnesty, for example, Juan Lobato from Madrid reproached the president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, for using the word “dictatorship” and for saying “we will return blow with blow”, because he believes that these statements encourage protests, in some cases violent, at the PSOE headquarters. “The fundamental thing in democracy is respecting the rules of the game. Sánchez has a democratic majority, the PP must respect it. It is not possible that when you lose there is a response of hate. PSOE militants in the Valencian Community are being targeted. It seems terrible to us that Vox governs in the Valencian Community, but we don’t make any fuss, we respect the result,” complained Valencian Ximo Puig. “With respect for freedom of demonstration and expression, it is seriously irresponsible to use false arguments and slander to question the democratic legitimacy of the parliamentary majority that will elect the next Government of Spain. It’s called democracy and the rule of law, just what they say they defend and they are attacking it,” Juan Espadas concluded in Andalusian.

See also Press review - "Not in our name": the massacre of migrants in Melilla outrages the Spanish press Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_