Deep differences on Colombia came up this Thursday during a hearing called by the United States House of Representatives to evaluate the policies of President Gustavo Petro.

For some Republicans, in particular Maria Elvira Salazarthe chair of the Western Hemisphere Subcommittee that convened the event, Petro is undoing the progress that has been made in the country over the past 30 years in part thanks to the support of the United States

But for the Democrats who attended, and in general the members of the Joe Biden administration who were summoned to testify, the relationship between the two countries under the Petro administration remains strong and vital to the strategic interests of the United States.

Salazar, during his initial speech, through his questions and then before the media, evoked a long list of complaints, including the increase in illicit crops, negotiations with criminal groups and the ELN, his closeness to dictators of the region, energy policies and recent statements where he equated Russia and the United States.

“We need a change of course. In the last 30 years, Colombia has made incredible progress. A new era of prosperity has gripped this country. And now it seems that everything is being erased and the only one responsible is called President Gustavo Francisco Petro Urrego This should not happen and the United States has to help the good people of Colombia who only want peace, democracy and tranquility,” he said.

In opposition appeared the voices of several Democratic legislators, among them those of Joaquín Castro -the highest ranking in the Committee-, Gregory Meeks, Sydney Kamlager-Dove and Greg Santon.

“Democracy in Colombia is not at risk. Colombians elected a new government in a transparent manner and our mission is to work with the person the people elected. That is democracy. What is going to harm Colombia and the region is the proposal of the Republicans to eliminate aid for this country and at a critical moment. In fact, it is contrary to our very objectives in terms of the fight against drugs, security and commercial interests. Colombia is not becoming a socialist countryMeeks said.

What is most surprising to Meeks is that the Republicans are concerned about China’s influence in the region but, at the same time, are proposing to abandon the main ally in the region.

Castro, for his part, highlighted the good cooperation that exists on migration, environmental and other issues despite recognizing that there are differences with the current government.

“There are changes in Colombia, this is undeniable, the Colombian people chose and the United States must respect it and support the country,” said the legislator.

Mark Wells, deputy assistant secretary of state for the Western Hemisphere, also had relevant points to make. Most favorable, but in some making it clear that there are differences and even doubts.

According to Wells, “the administration is committed to ensuring that the relationship remains strong and productive for the benefit of the Americans and Colombians, hemispheric stability and the global good. We have overcome many challenges together and we are confident that our partnership will continue to be prosperous. for many generations.”

For Welles, The United States has full confidence in the strength of the Colombian institutions with which it has cooperated for decades and was emphatic in stating that Colombian democracy was “solid” and did not say it believed its institutions were at risk either.

Wells was also critical of the Republican plan that seeks to eliminate aid for the country after indicating that with it it would be “delivered to a vital ally in the region.”

Already on key issues, the official raised some concerns and disagreements. On the one hand, he expressed “a lot of skepticism” about the government’s negotiations with the so-called Clan del Golfo and said that the United States would not support an agreement that would result in impunity for drug traffickers.

Gustavo Petro and Joe Biden.

Regarding the rapprochement with the ELN, he said that the United States maintained a “healthy skepticism regarding the negotiations,” although they supported the peace efforts. Even so, he reiterated that his country had no intention of removing them from the list of terrorist organizations.

At the hearing, he said he was “worried” about the increases in illicit crops in the country and cataloged both the Farc-EP and the Segunda Marquetalia (dissidents) as essentially drug-trafficking groups.

At the end of the hearing, Salazar was pleased with the result because, in his opinion, the Biden administration made clear the importance of preserving Colombian institutions and intervening in case they suffer any deterioration.

