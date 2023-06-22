The US House of Representatives approved an agreement to strengthen economic ties with Taiwana vote received this Thursday with discontent by China.

To be definitively approved, the text, described as “historic” by Taipei, must be ratified by the US Senate. In concrete terms, the agreement, signed on June 1, aims to develop trade between Washington and Taipei by harmonizing customs controls, simplifying a series of standards and establishing anti-corruption mechanisms.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China said Thursday that the approval of this text “seriously violates the US side’s commitment to maintain only non-official relations with Taiwan.”

China “resolutely opposes” the countries with which it maintains diplomatic relations signing agreements “that have overtones of sovereignty or of an official nature with the Chinese region of Taiwan,” the ministry said in a statement sent to AFP.

“The United States should … stop promoting (the deal), withdraw from it immediately and stop sending the wrong signals to separatist forces about ‘Taiwan independence,'” he added.

The rapprochement between Taiwan and the United States has caused tension with China. Beijing, in fact, has carried out military maneuvers around the island. See also More than 50 people were trapped in a mine in China

The United States does not have official diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but it does have unofficial diplomatic relations through the American Institute in Taiwan.which functions as a de facto embassy and which in early June signed the agreement with the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Washington.



Linked since 1994 by “one framework” for trade and investment, the United States is Taiwan’s most important arms partner and supplier.

Washington and Taipei launched bilateral talks in June 2022, challenging Chinawhich considers Taiwan, with 24 million inhabitants, as one of its provinces that has not yet managed to reunify with the rest of its territory since the end of the Civil War, in 1949.

Beijing views with discontent the rapprochement that has taken place in recent years between the Taiwanese authorities and the United States, which has provided military support to the island for several decades.

In April, China held three days of military exercises simulating a blockade of the island in response to a meeting between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen in California.

AFP