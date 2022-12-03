Letta and the Congress of the Democratic Party, lhis reconfirmation is an unlikely hypothesis, but nothing is taken for granted: analysis

The Congress of the Pd of february is approaching and there is great ferment in the party: candidates who come, candidates who go, virtual candidates, real candidates, accounts with history and accounts with the loaf, always necessary. Big thoughts and little thoughts they oppose each other in the congress arena. That the situation is incandescent is also demonstrated by the fact that the refrain of the name change has reappeared, now it goes Democratic Labor Partywhose acronym PdL does not bode well when going to the polls.

It seems to have returned to the post Bologna when you heard more of everything, from the Jacobin memory “Clubs” launched by the magazine MicroMega directed by Paolo Flores d’Arcaisto the next “red thing” by Nanni Moretti and gods Roundabouts. In the Democratic Party, the “party of mayors” cyclically re-emerges to the detriment of the “party of governors”. The first saw in the front row Francis Rutelli And Massimo Cacciarirespectively mayor of Rome and Venice.

Also shakes the perennial spectrum of the left namely that of thesplit continues” which can only make the adversaries happy, i.e. the centre-right, who bought the popcorn and watches the scene amused, even if there are some dangerous karst cracks there and the story Calenda – Melons it goes to prove it. In short, great is the confusion under the propitious sky is the moment, as Mao said. The image of the Pd that emerges is that of a big body looking for an identity. And that there must be a strong and structured opposition is a balm for democracy and the centre-right knows this too, because if there is not a system of checks and balances at risk is the Italy system as a whole.

