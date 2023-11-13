The president of the Spanish Congress, Francina Armengol, announced this Monday that the parliamentary debate for investing the socialist leader Pedro Sánchez as head of the Spanish Executive will be held next Wednesday, November 15 and Thursday, November 16.

The debate will begin on Wednesday at 11:00 GMT and the vote will take place on Thursday, according to the president of the Congress of Deputies.

After weeks of tough negotiations, The leader of the Socialist Party, in power since June 2018, managed to gain the support of numerous political parties to guarantee the absolute majority necessary to be invested again as head of the government.

With the support of the left, with which he has governed for three years, of Basque and Catalan parties and of a small Canarian party and another Galician party, Sánchez, who came second in the legislative elections on July 23, will have the yes votes of 179 of the 350 deputies in Congress.

(Also read: Basque nationalists sign agreement to support Pedro Sánchez’s investiture)

The president of Congress, Francina Armengol.

Armengol pointed out that the call is due to the end of the socialists’ negotiations with the different political groups present in Parliament.

The parliamentary groups will take part in the investiture debate in order of highest to lowest representation in the chamber.

(You can read: Socialists sign agreement with Catalan independentists for Sánchez’s investiture)

The president of Congress recalled that the presidential candidate has no time limit and can intervene whenever he wishes while the rest of the parties have their interventions scheduled.

Sánchez will predictably be invested as head of the Executive in the first vote, since he would reach the absolute majority (176 votes). If not, 24 hours later a second one would be held in which Sánchez would need more yeses than noes to reissue his position.

Protests against the amnesty bill in Barcelona, ​​Spain. See also A high-level meeting gives Moroccan-Spanish relations a new impetus

After Sánchez was invested, The president of Congress will travel to the Zarzuela Palace, the headquarters of the Spanish Head of State, to inform King Felipe VI.



The date of the investiture debate is known on the same day that the amnesty law for those prosecuted for the secessionist attempt in Catalonia in 2017 is scheduled to be registered, which seven parliamentary groups are expected to sign.

This law directly affects Junts, the group of the former president of the regional government of Catalonia Carles Puigdemont who fled from Spain to Belgium six years ago along with several of his advisors to avoid being prosecuted.

The measure deeply divides Spanish society as it is considered by a part of Spanish society as an attack on the rule of law, and tension increased in the country, with the right accusing the socialist, opposed to the amnesty in the past, of being willing to do anything to stay in power.

(Keep reading: Princess Leonor will officially be the first successor to the Spanish throne)

We will not be silent until there are elections

On Sunday, hundreds of thousands of people demonstrated across the country against the amnesty, called by the Popular Party (PP), the main right-wing opposition party.

“We will not remain silent until there are elections,” said PP leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo during the protest in Madrid.

Sánchez’s investiture debate will take place 43 days after the king proposed Sánchez as a candidate on October 3.

The new investiture session will also be held almost fifty days after that of the leader of the conservative Popular Party (PP), Feijóo, winner of the elections last July, in which he did not obtain a sufficient majority to form a Government, neither in the first nor in the second vote.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With AFP and EFE