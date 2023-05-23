The tension between Peru and Mexico continues to rise. This Monday, the Foreign Relations Commission of the Peruvian Congress approved a denial motion to the statements of the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, on internal affairs of Peru and, in addition, he asked the plenary session of the Legislature to declare him persona non grata in the Andean country.

The motion received 11 votes in favor, 1 against and 3 abstentions from the members of the legislative working groupchaired by the conservative legislator María del Carmen Alva.

During the debate on the pronouncement, Alva informed the parliamentarians that López Obrador had said this Monday that it would be “proud” to be declared persona non grata. “We already know what this person is like and with more pleasure we are going to declare him persona non grata,” replied the parliamentarian.

Dina Boluarte, President of Peru.

In this sense, the commission expressed its “rejection of the unacceptable statements” by López Obrador “which constitute, once again, a violation of the principle of non-interference by another State” and added that The Mexican president breaches his “legal obligations of the framework agreement” of the Pacific Alliance by refusing to hand over the pro tempore Presidency to Peru.

For these reasons, the motion asked the plenary session of Congress to declare it persona non grata and to urge the Interior and Foreign Ministries to “carry out the necessary actions” so that it “does not enter the national territory.”

In its explanatory part, the pronouncement rejected that the Mexican ruler has “made repeated public statements” about Peru “loaded with falsehoods”, which he described as “interfering, irresponsible and ideological“. He recalled that López Obrador “is unaware of the legitimate constitutional succession” of President Dina Boluarte and that he is also in breach of the “international obligation established in the framework agreement” of the Pacific Alliance.

Precisely, earlier this Monday, the Mexican president stated that it would be a “sign of pride” to be declared “unpleasant” in Peru. “It is not to declare the president of Mexico “unpleasant”, for me it is a sign of pride that those who act in this way declare me “unpleasant”, but it is not correct,” López Obrador said during his morning press conference.

For me it is a mark of pride that those who act in this way declare me “unpleasant”, but it is not correct.

The Mexican president described Boluarte as a “usurper” last Monday and said that he should leave “the Presidency to the one who won in a free and democratic election, to Pedro Castillo”, who has been in prison since December 7 after being dismissed by the Peruvian Congress after attempting a coup.

He further reiterated that Mexico will not give her the Presidency of the Pacific Alliance “because she is not legally and legitimately president of Peru”.

In response, the Peruvian Foreign Minister, Ana Cecilia Gervasi, affirmed that López Obrador and the Colombian Gustavo Petro, who also maintains his criticism of Boluarte, have shown an “attitude contrary to the principles and values ​​that govern democratic coexistence.”

President of Mexico denounces campaign against presidents of Peru and Honduras Andrés Manuel López Obrador denounced a “conservatism” campaign to delegitimize the governments of Pedro Castillo and Xiomara Castro.

At the end of last February, the Government of Peru announced the permanent withdrawal of its ambassador in Mexico and indicated that the bilateral relationship was limited to business managers, while Congress declared Colombian President Gustavo Petro and former President persona non grata. Bolivian Evo Morales, in both cases for his criticism and public rejection of the Boluarte government.

WILLIAM MORENO HERNANDEZ

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

With information from EFE