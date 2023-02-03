Friday, February 3, 2023
Congress of Peru rejects for the third time to advance elections in 2023

February 3, 2023
peru

Deputies remain inside Congress after the announcement by the President of Peru, Pedro Castillo.

Deputies remain inside Congress after the announcement by the President of Peru, Pedro Castillo.

With 48 votes in favor, the bill fell short of the votes needed to pass.

The Congress of Peru rejected this Thursday a bill to advance the general elections to 2023which also included a referendum on the convening of a constituent assembly, two of the main demands of the anti-government protests, which means a denial for the third time of a proposal in this regard.

(Also read: Peru: why is there no consensus in discussions for the advancement of elections?).

With 48 votes in favor, 75 against and one abstention, the bill proposed by the Marxist party Peru Libre, which led to former president Pedro Castillo for the presidency, he fell far short of the 87 votes needed to approve the legislative initiative that proposed elections to elect the president, congressmen and Andean parliamentarians on the second Sunday of July.

The long debate took place after the rejection this Wednesday of another bill that proposed holding complementary elections in December this year, which implied electing new representatives in the Executive and Legislative branches to complete the period that began in 2021 and ends in 2026, presented by the president of the Constitution Commission, the fujimorista Hernando Guerra García.

