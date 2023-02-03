Congress of Peru rejects for the third time to advance elections in 2023

The Congress of Peru rejected this Thursday a bill to advance the general elections to 2023which also included a referendum on the convening of a constituent assembly, two of the main demands of the anti-government protests, which means a denial for the third time of a proposal in this regard.

With 48 votes in favor, 75 against and one abstention, the bill proposed by the Marxist party Peru Libre, which led to former president Pedro Castillo for the presidency, he fell far short of the 87 votes needed to approve the legislative initiative that proposed elections to elect the president, congressmen and Andean parliamentarians on the second Sunday of July.

The long debate took place after the rejection this Wednesday of another bill that proposed holding complementary elections in December this year, which implied electing new representatives in the Executive and Legislative branches to complete the period that began in 2021 and ends in 2026, presented by the president of the Constitution Commission, the fujimorista Hernando Guerra García.

With 75 votes against, the #PlenoDelCongreso rejected the minority opinion of bills 1897, 1918, and others, regarding the constitutional reform for the advancement of general elections and the referendum to call a constituent assembly. pic.twitter.com/uXbkQa8fQA — Congress of Peru 🇵🇪 (@congresoperu) February 3, 2023

