The Peruvian Congress approved in the early hours of this Monday a resolution that authorizes the lifting of a special jurisdiction for former President Pedro Castillo that will prevent him from having to go through a political trial -a process in which the immunity of officials is lifted-, which paves the way for the Prosecutor’s Office to extend preventive detention for rebellion.

The resolution, approved by 67 votes in favor and 45 against, proposed to lift the prerogative of political impeachment against Castillo and give rise to a criminal case, in view of the fact that the dismissed ex-president has a preventive detention in force for flagrante delicto for seven days, which expires next Wednesday.

In a very harsh extraordinary plenary session, in which even a parliamentarian defending Castillo attacked a detractor of the former president, the Legislature put up for debate the official letter of the Public Ministry in which it reported on the preliminary proceedings against Castillo, the former president of the Council of Ministers Betssy Chávez and former Minister of the Interior Willy Huerta.

Congresswoman Adriana Tudela, from the right-wing Avanza País party, asked the plenary session to authorize the board of directors to propose a bill to authorize the lifting of Castillo’s jurisdiction, given that, in his opinion, he “threatened with the destruction of the rule of law” by proposing a self-coup.

With this resolution, the preliminary hearing is eliminated, which is a political-legal procedure through which lifts the immunity of senior officials for the alleged commission of function crimes, so that it is the ordinary judiciary that establishes the criminal responsibility of the accused officials.

The legislative measure was approved at a time when the former president’s defense has filed several amparo appeals against Castillo’s detention, while the Mexican government has reported that it has received a request for asylum from the former president.

Dina Boluarte and her new cabinet of ministers.

Legislators from Peru Libre, the Marxist-Leninist party for which Castillo became president of the Republic in 2021, and other related political groups have questioned the removal and detention of the former president, some of whom have indicated that he is politically persecuted. and that the current president, Dina Boluarte, must resign from office due to these events.

Boluarte announced at dawn this Monday that he will propose to Congress the advancement of general elections for 2024in view of the protests and social mobilizations that have worsened in recent hours, with the balance of two deaths and dozens of injuries, demanding the closure of Congress and the call for a new electoral process.

