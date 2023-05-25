He Congress of Peruduring the plenary session this Thursday, May 25, approved with a majority of 65 votes in favor, the motion in which it is proposed to declare President Andrés Manuel López Obrador as persona non grata.

In this way, the Mexican president will become an unwelcome character in the South American country, this after he will offer his support to the Former Peruvian President Pedro Castilloafter his dismissal, as well as his statements against the administration of Dina Boluarte.

The Motion 6513establishes that López Obrador will not be able to step on the territory of Peru, and in case of doing so, he would be expelled immediately, as well as Evo Morales from Bolivia and Gustavo Petro from Colombia.

The Congress of Peru was based on this decision in accordance with the principle of non-interference in matters that are not within the internal jurisdiction of another state, which is established in the United Nations (UN).

Likewise, this point is supported in the letter of the Organization of American States (OAS) and Pacific allianceto which Mexico also belongs, for which reason it was considered a violation of international law.

This initiative had been previously approved by the Foreign Relations Commission of the Congress, chaired by María del Carmen Alva (Popular Action), also urges the Ministry of the Interior and the Foreign Ministry, to take similar actions.