The Congress of Peru approved a parliamentary motion rejecting “the constant acts of interference in internal affairs” of the Andean country by the presidents of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and of Colombia, Gustavo Petro.

The motion was approved with 61 votes in favor, out of 130 parliamentarians in the Peruvian Congress and comes days after both leaders, along with those of Bolivia, Luis Arce, and Argentina, Alberto Fernández, ensured that the former president Pedro Castillo is “the object of judicial treatment (…) in violation” and they ask that the “citizen’s will” expressed at the polls by the Peruvian people be respected.

The motion proposes “to express rejection of the constant and unacceptable acts of interference in matters that are within the internal jurisdiction of Peru by” López Obrador and Petro “to the detriment of the Republic of Peru”.

They also consider that his statements constitute “a violation of international law to the detriment” of Peru and urge the Ministry of Foreign Affairs “to submit this motion” to the Mexican ambassador in Lima, Pablo Monroy, who was expelled from the country by the Government of President Dina Boluarte.

They also asked that the Foreign Ministry take the approved motion to the Colombian ambassador in Peru, Eufracio Morales.

On December 15, The Peruvian government called its ambassadors in Mexico, Colombia, Argentina and Bolivia for consultationsfor what it considers interference in their internal affairs by these countries, by questioning the presidential succession in Peru.

The Peruvian Prime Minister, Alberto Otárola, asked López Obrador six days later to “stop referring to Peru”, hours after the president said that the Executive of the Andean country is “highly questioned” for “opting for repression”.

“We call on Mr. López to stop referring to Peru, because we have achieved with great effort that our country be at peace and we are not going to allow people who have no relationship with the Government of Peru to demonstrate causing incessant interference in the affairs of Peru,” Otárola said at a press conference.

López Obrador had said in his daily press conference that the Peruvian Executive is “highly questioned as a whole for its behavior, especially for opting for repression and not seeking a way out of the conflict in Peru through dialogue and with the democratic method of call elections as soon as possible to avoid a situation of political instability”.

Amlo and Petro say that former president Pedro Castillo is “the object of judicial treatment (…) in violation.”

The Mexican president considered that this instability affects “fundamentally the brother people of Peru.”

“We know how to distinguish very well between what the people of Peru are, a sister nation, and the attitude of the so-called political class, of the groups of economic and political power in Peru who are the ones who have maintained this crisis in that country due to their personal ambitions, their economic interests”, he stressed.

The Mexican government has granted asylum to the wife and children of former President Pedro Castillo, as well as the former president, who is imprisoned in Lima after his failed self-coup.

