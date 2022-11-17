Despite the fact that internal differences persist due to the conflict with the state Executive, the local congress unanimously approved yesterday to issue the Civic Justice Lawwhich will help solve neighborhood conflicts such as those caused by noise, garbage collection and parking, and would prevent them from being prosecuted.

The new ordering, which is expected not to be vetoed by Governor Samuel García, was formed based on initiatives by Itzel Castillo, from the PAN; Iraís Reyes, from Movimiento Ciudadano, and a group of the state government, the heads of the Judiciary and the Attorney General’s Office, as well as metropolitan mayors.

As approved yesterday, Article 9 establishes that the municipalities will be organized through Municipal Civic Justice Systems, which will be in charge of the administrative functions of the Civic Courts and the Municipal Mediation Center.

In addition, the sanctions contemplated are of an administrative nature and consist of a reprimand, a fine, arrest for up to 36 hours and community work.

It also provides for what will proceed in the event that the offenders are minors or adolescents, and the creation of the Civic Justice Council made up of the Judiciary, Congress, the Attorney General’s Office and some state government secretariats.

The budget that will be required is not provided for in the law, since it will be defined in the analysis of the Fiscal Package and it could be determined that it corresponds to a part of the Security Fund for Municipalities.

in favor of reform the legislators Javier Caballero and Ivonne Álvarez, from the PRI, demonstrated in the stands; Iraís Reyes and Roberto Farías, from MC, and Itzel Castillo, from PAN.

Caballero, president of the Justice Commission, said that the approved document was inclusive, after a year of work.