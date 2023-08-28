In an exciting turn of events, it has been confirmed that the first hearing on Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) will take place in the Mexican Congress in mid-September. Capturing the attention of people across the country and beyond, this event appears to be following the trend set by the similar hearing held in the United States Congress.

Inspired by the high-profile hearing in the neighboring country, where issues of the US government’s alleged possession and concealment of alien biological specimens and unidentified spacecraft technology were addressed, Mexico now joins the dialogue on unidentified aerial phenomena.

Last year, in a meeting that attracted media attention, jamie maussanknown as the maximum exponent of the phenomenon UFO in Mexico, he met with Sergio Gutierrez Lunawho at the time was the president of the Chamber of Deputies. Gutierrez Luna He expressed that the reason behind this meeting was “to listen to a novel approach on unidentified aerial phenomena”, which reveals the growing interest in the subject on the part of the Mexican authorities.

Since then, the anticipation has grown considerably. Through their social networks, jamie maussan announced that on September 12 an information session will be held on the so-called “UAPs” (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, for its acronym in English) at 4 in the afternoon.

A highlight of this audience will be the participation of ryan gravesa former pilot and former officer of the INC. serious He is known for his controversial statements in which he claims to have had encounters with flying objects that defy any conventional explanation.

US Navy Pilot Lieutenant, retired; Ryan Graves, who turned history along with David Grusch and David Fravor at the recent UAP Hearing on Capitol Hill; announces his participation in the First UFO Information Session in the Mexican Congress. pic.twitter.com/oEs3DBpdLK — Jaime Maussan (@jaimemaussan1) August 18, 2023

This exciting development marks a milestone in the official exploration of the phenomena UFO in Mexico. As authorities and experts come together to analyze and debate the possible implications of these phenomena, the world is waiting intently to learn more about what could be one of the most revolutionary discoveries in human history. With the hearing scheduled for mid-September, the Mexican Congress becomes the epicenter of a global conversation that transcends borders and opens new doors to understand our place in the universe.

Via: soups

Editor’s note: As a child I would have been moved by something that is being talked about UFOsnow that I am a mature adult… you can come for me and fight for the throne of the Earth pros!