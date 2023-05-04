“The goal is ensure health for all, especially equitable health. Also in consideration of the factors that affect health such as gender, economic factors and the fact of living in one area rather than another. The goal is to take stock and develop important guidelines to push decision-makers, and therefore governments, to develop high-level policies that take health into consideration. The pandemic has made us understand the repercussions. So a document shared at national and international level will come out of the congress”. Roberta Siliquini, president of Siti, the Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Healthon the sidelines of the opening of the 56th Siti national congress in Rome, indicating the objectives of the congress.

“This year is a particular congress because it falls at a very particular moment not only for the country but for the world – he recalled – there is a negative astral conjunction of factors, wars, economic and climatic crises, which row against health The occasion of this conference is precisely to take stock of the situation and understand what public health professionals can do – he concluded – to act quickly on all these issues”.