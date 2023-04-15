The Network of Legislative Commissions on Children and Adolescents of the Congress of Mexico City proposed to establish the aggravating circumstance of femicide when the victims of this type of murder are girls and adolescents.

Within the framework of the first meeting of the Network, the CDMX Congress held a second working group with the objective of incorporate as a criminal offense the femicides of girls and adolescents.

“It is necessary to reform the legislation to adjust the crimes committed against minors, as established by the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, when it issued a protocol to judge children and adolescents with perspective,” emphasized Marisol Ramírez Reyes, Director of Attention to Risk Groups, of the Ministry of the Interior.

These reforms would be included both in the General Law on the Rights of Girls, Boys and Adolescents and in the Federal Penal Code.

Currently, the crime of feminicide is typified in Article 325 of the Federal Penal Code and is punishable by 40 to 60 years in prison and a fine of 500 to 1,000 days. However, does not contemplate the victims are minors.

Statistically, girls and adolescents are mostly violated because they are highly vulnerable. However, only 15 of the 32 federal entities have incorporated femicides of minors as a criminal offense, said Miguel Ángel González Muñoz, coordinator of Legal Affairs of the National Institute for Women (Inmujeres).

During the meeting, the director of Attention to Risk Groups of the Ministry of the Interior (Segob), Marisol Ramírez Reyes, explained that the term feminicide applies only to women. However, these crimes also affect girls and adolescents directly or indirectlypointed out José Antonio Ruiz Hernández, national officer for Child Protection of UNICEF Mexico.

For his part, Miguel Ángel González Muñoz, INMUJERES Legal Affairs Coordinator, pointed out that only 15 of the 32 states have incorporated this type of aggravating circumstance.

The crime incidence figures for 2015-2023 published by the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SESNSP) show that this form of violence against women between the ages of 0 and 17 has increased in the country over the last year: while in January 2022 there were 6 incidents of this crime against girls and adolescents nationwide, femicides of girls and adolescents in Mexico increased to 7 in January 2023 (an increase of 16.7%).

This implies that while in January 2022 a femicide of women between 0 and 17 years of age was reported every 5 days in the country, by January 2023, a femicide of adolescent girls and women was registered in Mexico every 4 days.