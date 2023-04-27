The Brazilian Congress made official this Wednesday the opening of a parliamentary commission to investigate the coup of January 8, while former President Jair Bolsonaro denied all responsibility to the Police in those events.

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, was in charge of reading the petition to open the commission, whose establishment has been promoted by the right-wing opposition, which maintains that the Government incurred in “omissions” and “failures” of security, with an apparent intention of generating a “wave of solidarity” with Lula.

That version, described as “nonsense” by the ruling party, has been defended above all by the deputy eduardo bolsonaroone of the three sons of the ex-president who works in politics and who may become a member of the commission.

Although the Government initially opposed the establishment of this parliamentary group, due to the “political noise” it can generate, it came to support it last week, when some videos that led to the resignation of the security minister of the Presidency, Marco Gonçalves Dias.

In the images, the now ex-minister appears inside the Presidential Palace in the middle of the invasion, along with other members of the security, in a attitude that could suggest a certain complacency and even kindness with the coup plotters.

On January 8, thousands of supporters of Jair Bolsonaro carried out an attack on the three seats of power in Brasilia, the country’s capital.

Lula accuses Bolsonaro

Lula da Silva, assured that Bolsonaro tried to “give a coup” with the coup of his supporters in Brasilia on January 8, in an interview published this Thursday in the Spanish newspaper El País.

“I have no doubt that he tried to make a coup. That was going to happen from the first day of my inauguration, but since there were many people, it waited a week,” Lula said.

“I saw it all on television, they assaulted the Planalto Palace, there was negligence of those who were watching and entered the National Congress, the Supreme Court and the palace. Now there are already people in jail,” added the leftist president in the interview published after his official visit to Spain.

“We are also looking for those who financed, those who paid, for example, the buses in which they came (…) We are convinced that everything was organized by Bolsonaro and his team. He has been charged with 34 charges and they will be accused more, especially international demands,” continued Lula.

Lula da Silva, the current president of Brazil, accuses the former president, Jair Bolsonaro, of having tried to “strike a coup” regarding the events that occurred in the coup in Brazil on January 8.

The former president denies having encouraged the coup

The ex-president appeared this Wednesday before the Federal Police to testify about the coup, within the framework of a proceeding in the Supreme Court and that he has him as “investigated”.

Was interrogated for about two hours and he avoided contact with journalists, but rejected any participation in events that “he repudiated that same day,” according to Fabio Wajngarten, former Information Minister and current adviser to the former president.

Wajngarten denied that Bolsonaro encouraged the coup with his refusal to recognize Lula’s triumph in the elections last October or that has incited his followers to protest violently against the electoral process.

“With the end of the election, the president turned the page, did not articulate anything, went into seclusion and traveled to the United States on December 30,” still as president, and remained in that country for three months, said Wajngarten, who said that Bolsonaro offered to return to the Federal Police in order to clarify his situation.

The riot police managed to control the situation after 7 pm.

The parliamentary commission in charge of investigating the facts

The commission will be made up of 16 senators and 16 deputiesand its composition will be defined based on the representativeness of the parliamentary groups, in which the Government has a majority.

On that basis, the ruling party aspires to exercise the two key positions in the commission. It is the presidency, which guides the course of the investigation, and the instruction of the process, in charge of a parliamentarian who will be responsible for the final report.

These charges are also essential in deciding the order of summoned to testify among whom may be politicians closely linked to Bolsonaro, some arrested for the events of January.

Among them is former Justice Minister Anderson Torres, at whose residence the Police found a draft of a decree that proposed annulling the October elections and keeping the far-right leader in power, who says he is unaware of that draft.

However, the Liberal Party (PL), which has Bolsonaro in its ranks, He assured that he is going to sue for the presidency, clinging to a “tradition” according to which the group that proposes the commission is the one that runs it.

“As the author of the request, the PL aspires to the presidency,” said deputy Altineu Cortes, head of that party in the lower house, this Wednesday.

These charges, which will generate the first political attacks of the commissionwill be defined in the next few daysbefore the first formal meeting of the commission, scheduled to take place in about 15 days.

Santiago Andres Venera Salazar

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With AFP and EFE