new Delhi: The announcement of Bihar election dates amidst the day of nationwide protests of farmers and the Corona epidemic has been questioned by Congress state in-charge Shakti Singh Gohil, but also said that the Election Commission has announced the release of misrule to the people of Bihar. have make. At the same time, on the quarrel in the opposition alliance, Gohil said that all parties will have to give up self-interest. The person who went on the wrong path is called Votkatwa.

Shakti Singh Gohil said, “Election should not become a reason for spreading corona, because neither corona is being tested nor treated properly in Bihar already.” Congress General Secretary Tariq Anwar also objected to the election announcement during the Corona epidemic. At a press conference in Delhi, Gohil targeted the JDU-BJP and claimed that the people of Bihar are ready for change.

Targeting the JDU-BJP alliance in Bihar, Gohil said, “The Prime Minister called the JDU ‘oppression and suppression of the masses’ and Nitish Kumar called the BJP a ‘false party’.” But both came together for power. Gohil alleged that in the last assembly election, Prime Minister Modi announced a package of one lakh twenty thousand crores for Bihar, but RTI has revealed that not even a single rupee has been released from that package.

Gohil said, “This time the public will not come in the lurch. We will go among the people with a positive agenda and we will form a government with our allies.”

On the question of Manjhi’s break-up from the RJD-Congress alliance and Upendra Kushwaha’s displeasure in opposition in Bihar, he said that the people of Bihar want a good alternative. In such a situation, everyone has to give up their ego. If a wrong path is found, people call it Votkatwa. However, Gohil also said that he is in touch with Kushwaha and will discuss them with the RJD leaders.

Gohil said that Kushwaha left the post of minister and came out of NDA, because he did not get respect there. The Bihar in-charge of Congress did not seem comfortable on the question of the face of the Chief Minister from the opposition coalition, but he said that all the parties of the alliance will decide on it. On RJD appointing Tejashwi Yadav as CM candidate, Gohil said that every party has the right to choose its face.

On the possibility of Ram Vilas Paswan’s alliance with the Lok Janshakti and the new political equation, Gohil said, “Bihar is a politically active state. It is not right to predict what will happen next. Like-minded parties will come together. The public wants change.” The spirit of the public should be kept above political autonomy. “

On the other hand, Gohil said that it is all normal talk about the opposition’s tussle over the seats.