Who will be the next president of Congress Party (Congress)? The answer to this question seems to be soon. In Congress, the fragrance of Rahul Gandhi becoming president once again seems to be intensifying. In fact, Rahul Gandhi, who held the post of Congress President, resigned after the defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. It has been more than 18 months since he resigned but so far the Congress has failed to find a permanent president. On Tuesday, Delhi Pradesh Congress President has demanded to make Rahul Gandhi the Congress President. If sources are to be believed, Rahul Gandhi has also agreed to take the responsibility of the party.

According to media reports, senior party leaders were present at the meeting held at the residence of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. In this, there was talk of making Rahul Gandhi once again the national president of the Congress. K. in the meeting Suresh, Abdul Khalik, Gaurav Gogoi and some other MPs urged Rahul Gandhi to again take over the reins of the party. Apart from these MPs, senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh also said that now Rahul Gandhi should lead the Congress again.

Apart from this, while talking to a private channel, Delhi Pradesh Congress President Anil Chaudhary has also demanded that Rahul Gandhi should again take over the post of Congress President. Earlier, Congress top spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had said that 99.9% of people want Rahul Gandhi to be elected party president. The final decision is his.



Rahul Gandhi wrote this thing in his resignation then

Let me tell you that before Rahul Gandhi’s resignation, in dramatic scenes in the Congress, one after the other leaders tried to persuade him but failed. After being confined for weeks, Sonia Gandhi – who led the Congress for 19 years – agreed to return as interim chief. When Rahul Gandhi resigned, he insisted in a lengthy resignation letter that a non -Gandhi should lead a 135-year-old organization run mostly by members of the Nehru-Gandhi family.

